Ryan Reynolds is relishing the prospect of working with Drew Goddard on an 'X-Force' movie.

The 41-year-old actor is set to reprise the role of Deadpool for the eagerly-awaited film, which is being written and directed by Drew, and Ryan has revealed he's extremely excited to work with the 43-year-old movemaker.

Ryan shared: ''I just wanna work with Drew. I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world.

''I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it's interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in 'X-Force'] is a lot of fun.''

The Hollywood star admitted he's excited about the prospect of working alongside a ''couple'' of new characters, as well as collaborating with Drew.

Ryan told Collider: ''I think there's a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering [Deadpool's] life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson.

''So, I'm really excited about that. I'm excited about a couple new characters that we're talking about. And I'm really especially excited to work with Drew. He's just amazing.''