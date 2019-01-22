Ryan Reynolds has delayed an operation on his arm to promote 'Deadpool 2' in China.
Ryan Reynolds cancelled surgery on his arm to promote 'Deadpool 2' in China.
The 42-year-old actor had been due to go under the knife on Sunday (20.01.19) after sustaining an injury while shooting the movie, but following Fox's surprise announcement a re-cut, PG-13 version of the movie would open in the Far East later this week - the first time the franchise has passed the country's strict censorship rules - he scrapped the appointment to support his ''dream'' coming true.
According to Variety, he told fans in Beijing: ''It's been a dream of mine for years to bring 'Deadpool' to China and Chinese audiences, so for me this is, uh, heaven on earth.
''This was more important [than the operation]. I was not going to miss coming to China.''
Chinese fans have dubbed the titular character - whose alter ego is Wade Robson - 'Little Jianjian', which fox has loosely translated to 'Little Bitchy Bitch'.
And Ryan - who has daughters James, four, and two-year-old Ines with wife Blake Lively - was delighted with the moniker, though he thinks he may have heard it somewhere else first.
He quipped: ''I feel like my wife gave that to me first, but I guess China can get the credit.
''[It's the] perfect Deadpool nickname. It could have been something much weirder, like 'Hunting Wolf Blood-Chucker.' I'll take Little Bitchy Bitch any day; it's the most fitting.''
The actor was so taken with the new nickname, he even suggested it'll play a key part in the next 'Deadpool' saga.
He added: ''In fact, 'Deadpool 3' should be called 'Deadpool 3: Little Bitchy Bitch.''
