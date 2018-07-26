Ryan Reynolds relies on his mother's ''homemade recipe'' to squeeze into his 'Deadpool' costume'.

The 41-year-old actor is forced to don a skin-tight outfit when he stars as the acerbic Marvel comic book character, and Ryan has admitted his mother Tammy plays a crucial role in helping him into the costume.

Explaining how he's overcome the problem of chaffing, Ryan shared: ''It's a very specific system. It's a homemade recipe my mom came up with. She lives in Vancouver so she can come over and get it on me before we shoot.''

Ryan's on-screen character is known for his foul-mouthed jokes, but the Hollywood star revealed his mother isn't shocked by any of the X-rated humour in the 'Deadpool' movies.

The Canadian star told E! News: ''Am I allowed to cuss in front of my mom? She's heard it all. I'm the youngest of four boys.''

Meanwhile, Ryan recently revealed he wants to one day explore Deadpool's sexuality on screen.

The Hollywood actor - who is married to actress Blake Lively - insisted the hit franchise needs to reflect the real world.

He explained: ''I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways.

''The great thing about 'Deadpool' is that we're allowed to do things that other superhero movies don't necessarily do ... It's something that I'd love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe.''

Earlier this year, 'Deadpool 2' became the first superhero movie to show an LGBT relationship, as the character's X-Men sidekicks Yukio and Teenage Negasonic Warhead were seen as a lesbian couple.

And three years ago, filmmaker Tim Miller - who was at the helm for the first 'Deadpool' outing - revealed that Marvel's anti-hero would be pansexual in the film series.

Asked to define the character's sexuality, he said: ''Pansexual. I want that quoted. Pansexual Deadpool.''