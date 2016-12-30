Ryan Reynolds has denied Deadpool and Wolverine will reunite in 'Logan'.

The 40-year-old hunk, who plays Wade Wilson (Deadpool), has poured cold water over fans' hopes that his cheeky crime-fighting hero with come face-to-face with Hugh Jackman's moody X-Men character in his forthcoming standalone movie due for release next March.

On Thursday (28.12.16) Reynolds took to Twitter to answer a fan's question about the rumours and wrote: ''No. I want a Deadpool/Wolvie film. But Logan is its own unique & perfect thing. The Big Red Shit-Talker wouldn't mix with the tone(sic)'' and added that Wolverine is ''is on a solo mission.''

'Logan' director James Mangold added ''Deadpool ain't in the film, pal'' whilst Jackman also chimed in, writing, ''What they said.''

Reynolds did appear on screen with Jackman in 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' in 2009 and recently said he would love the characters to confront each other in a 'Deadpool V Wolverine' movie.

He teased: ''I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together.''

However, the heartthrob admits it could take some persuading for Jackman -who has played the titular mutant since 2000's 'X-Men' - to agree to work on a sequel and he may have to garner the support of his online followers.

Reynolds admitted: ''What we're gonna have to do is convince Hugh.

''If anything, I'm going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.''