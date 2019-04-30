Ryan Reynolds says his young daughters don't get that it's him voicing Detective Pikachu and he won't reveal all until they've watched the forthcoming Pokemon movie.
Ryan Reynolds' daughters don't ''fully'' understand that their dad is voicing Detective Pikachu.
The 42-year-old actor plays the titular character in the first live-action Pokemon franchise movie and has joked that the reason his girls, four-year-old James and two-year-old Inez, are ''100 per cent psyched'' for one of his movies for the first time, is because they haven't quite worked out it's him in the role, though they think Pikachu does ''sound like'' their dad.
He said: ''This is the first time in my life that my kids have been 100 per cent psyched to see something I'm in.
''Maybe the trick is that they haven't put together or fully understood that it's me doing the voice.
''My daughter James did say that I sound like ... she's like 'daddy, you sound like Detective Pikachu!'''
The Canadian star - who shot most of the film in motion capture on sets all over the world - wasn't able to bring James on set and he won't tell her it's actually him until she and her sister have seen it.
He told 'ET Canada': ''She never actually saw me interacting with any of these people or Pokemon so, she doesn't really know ... and I'm not going to correct her. So, I'm going to let her see the movie, and then I'll reveal.''
Whilst his kids are pumped for the movie, their mother Blake Lively, 31, isn't as impressed.
The 'Proposal' actor said: ''I don't think she was anything beyond mildly amused.
''When a movie starts it's all sort of a dream, there's no like, nothing to grab onto yet ... particularly this movie, which I spent only three days on set, and the rest of the time was that motion capture performance.
''They would just come to whatever set I was on.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...