Ryan Reynolds' daughter wants to be an actress - and he's ''fine'' about it, so long as she sticks to amateur dramatics.
The '6 Underground' actor - who was just 15 when he started his own career - is currently ''fine'' with four-year-old James' aspirations as long as she sticks to amateur dramatics because he doesn't want her to have to deal with the ''huge burden'' of being in the spotlight.
Ryan - who, as well as James, also has Inez, three, and another baby girl with wife Blake Lively - said: ''She wants to be an actor.
''I'm fine if she wants to be an actor. Go ahead. You know, in school, do after school stuff like that. That's all fine.
''Right now it's every day is like a recital, she's singing songs, she's doing little plays at home, but being a child actor in movies and stuff, that's a whole other ball of wax.
''I tried to explain to her, that's a huge burden on your nervous system. Having to process all of that attention and information. Also, you develop all of these unhealthy coping mechanisms.''
The 43-year-old star jokingly added it would be easier to just introduce James to drugs now as it would be less damaging than getting embroiled in the showbiz world.
He added during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': ''I was like, what's cheaper and easier is let's skip showbiz and enroll you right into cocaine. Because showbiz is not good for kids! I feel like we should know this by now.''
The 'Deadpool' actor recently admitted he finds it hard to go away for work these days because of his kids.
He said: ''Leaving the house is getting harder and harder ... That gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'''
