Ryan Reynolds has appeared to confirm the birth of his and wife Blake Lively's third child after sharing a picture of the pair clutching onto a little one in a post about his ''daughters''.
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed he and Blake Lively have welcomed their third child into the world.
The 'Deadpool' star shared a picture of him and the 32-year-old actress holding their newborn in the woods, and while the little ones face was covered up by some Photoshop skills, he appeared to reveal the couple now have another daughter.
In a tweet promoting the Canadian election, Ryan - who already has daughters James, four, and three-year-old Inez, with Blake - wrote: ''I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano (sic)''
Earlier this month, some reports claimed Ryan, 42, and Blake had welcomed their third child.
But in August, Ryan joked he had been telling the unborn tot to ''stay in'' Blake's womb.
He shared a series of pictures on Blake's 32nd birthday in which she either had her eyes closed or was completely out of frame.
The first image showed Blake's burgeoning baby bump, which prompted one fan to comment: ''Get that baby outta there!!! (sic)''
But Ryan joked: ''I keep whispering, 'stay in...' (sic)''
In May, the couple were said to be ''so happy and excited'' about having another baby.
An insider said at the time: ''They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They'd have a dozen kids if they could.''
