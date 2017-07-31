Ryan Reynolds runs his parenting tweets by his wife Blake Lively.

The 'Deadpool' star - who has two-year-old James and 10-month-old Ines with the former 'Gossip Girl' star - regularly takes to the micro-blogging site to share hilarious anecdotes about being a father and his daughters, but not without consulting his spouse first.

He said: ''Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or with advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects. Otherwise it's mostly stuff done on like, an airplane, flyings somewhere.''

One of the 40-year-old hunk's funniest tweets this year was when he quipped about about going to Disneyland without James.

The 'Green Lantern' actor visited the world-famous amusement park in Anaheim, California, without their eldest daughter in December, even though she is a huge fan of Mickey Mouse.

At the time. he tweeted: ''Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.''

Despite getting advice on his social media posts from the 29-year-old beauty, Ryan says he's not required to offer tips back on how to star in superhero films despite his extensive experience.

He told ET Canada: ''Why would I need to help my wife with training or fighting tips? My wife can train and kick*** all of her lonesome. She don't need me for any of that.''

Ryan married Blake in 2012 and previously said he has a ''functioning family'' now that he has two children.

He explained: ''They look alike. You can see that she's sort of a little mini version of our older girl. But, no, it's great.

''It's like an actually cohesive, working, functioning family. It's amazing to see my older daughter taking care of my younger one. 'The Lion King' was right! The circle of life exists ...

''It didn't change the dynamic. There's just more. There's more love, there's more diapers. There's more of all that stuff, you know.''

Ryan also admitted fatherhood was ''the best thing'' to ever happen to him.

He said: ''You know, it's the best thing that could ever happen to you. It's really hard to have boundaries because you just do anything they say. Like, anything they'll say!''