Ryan Reynolds has ''issues'' with anxiety and gets ''pretty depressed'' but keeps his feelings at bay with regular exercise.
Ryan Reynolds has ''issues'' with anxiety and gets ''pretty depressed''.
The 'Deadpool 2' star needs to exercise every day in order to get rid of his ''demons'' otherwise he starts to feel ''a little bummed''.
He admitted: ''I tend to get pretty depressed and I have some issues with anxiety and things like that.
''[I exercise every day] otherwise, I start to get a little bummed.
''For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons.''
But Ryan - who has daughters James, three, and Ines, 19 months, with wife Blake Lively - credits his anxiety with fuelling his creativity.
He said: ''I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but anxiety is also a great fuel. I mean, my God, it's the anti-complacency pill, but it's also something that you need to manage.''
The 41-year-old actor has felt ''twitchy'' with anxiety since he was a child, which is partly due to the ''complicated'' and ''fractured'' relationship he had with his late father, who he described as ''a former cop, former boxer, full-time landmine''.
He told Mr. Porter magazine: ''My dad was a tough guy. He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us.
''This is not meant to be some sob story - everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard - but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways.''
The 'Green Lantern' star will always be grateful to his 30-year-old wife for helping him repair his relationship with his father before he passed away in 2015 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He said: ''She has a gift for foresight.''
And the couple even named their oldest daughter after Ryan's dad.
He said: ''It felt right. All family relationships come with some complications. For better or worse, all roads lead to here.
''At the end of the day, it's easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...