'Deadpool 2' star Ryan Reynolds is reportedly set to team up with 'Transformers' director Michael Bay for big budget Netflix movie 'Six Underground'.
Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay are reportedly set for Netflix's biggest blockbuster to date.
The 41-year-old Hollywood star is said to be teaming up with the 53-year-old filmmaker on Skydance Media's 'Six Underground', which will be produced for a 2019 release on the online streaming service.
According to Deadline, the action thriller's budget could be in the $150 million range - which would make it Netflix's biggest feature film to date - and its slated to start production this summer.
The project is being developed from a script penned by 'Deadpool' screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.
Reynolds is currently riding high after starring in the sequel to the superhero blockbuster, with 'Deadpool 2' earning $301 million across the world over its first weekend.
The 20th Century Fox movie - based on the beloved and edgy Marvel Comics character - has proven to be a huge hit with audiences across the globe.
As reported by Variety, it pulled in $125m in the US alone, with an international haul of $176m - even without a boost from China, where the movie appears unlikely to get a release.
The figures make it not only the best ever overseas opening for Fox International, but it has also toppled 'Logan' ($160 million) as the biggest international opening for an R-rated film.
Its huge success comes as it has been revealed the makers of the movie cut a post-credits scene because they considered it inappropriate.
Writers Reese and Wernick have revealed they'd shot a scene in which the character - who is played by Ryan Reynolds - was seen killing a baby version of Adolf Hitler, but they performed a U-turn after screening the scene to an audience.
Rhett explained: ''Deadpool goes back and kills baby Hitler at the very end. That's what was supposed to happen.''
Paul added: ''And not just supposed to happen, we shot it.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...