Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are reportedly both in talks for upcoming fantasy comedy 'Imaginary Friends'.
Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are teaming up for 'Imaginary Friends'.
The pair are said to be in talks with Paramount Studio for the upcoming fantasy comedy with the 'A Quiet Place' filmmaker looking to write, direct, produce and star in the project, while the 'Deadpool' actor is also looking to join the cast.
As reported by Variety, the film's story focuses on a man who can see and speak to other people's imaginary friends, which leads to trouble when some of these turn to the dark side.
Last month, it was revealed Reynolds - who will next be seen in Michael Bay's new Netflix movie '6 Underground' from December 13 - has signed up to appear in a new musical adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol'.
The 42-year-old star and Will Ferrell are lined up for the live action retelling of Charles Dickens' iconic festive tale with 'Daddy's Home' duo Sean Anders and John Morris penning the script.
It was recently reported that Apple are leading the bidding war for the rights to the project, which follows a long history of the Christmas story on the big screen.
Previous adaptations of the classic tale include Bill Murray's 1988 comedy 'Scrooged', as well as 1992's 'The Muppet Christmas Carol', which starred Sir Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge.
Meanwhile, Krasinski is currently in post production for 'A Quiet Place: Part II' with his wife Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprising their roles when the movie launches in March next year.
He will also be back on screen with the title role in Amazon's political thriller 'Jack Ryan' when the series returns for a second season next month.
