Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has claimed he's ''lucky'' to have developed such good chemistry with Samuel L. Jackson.
Ryan Reynolds thinks he's ''lucky'' to have developed such good chemistry with Samuel L. Jackson.
The 40-year-old actor stars alongside the Hollywood icon in the new Patrick Hughes-directed comedy 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' and Ryan has revealed just how much he enjoyed performing with Jackson.
He explained: ''These are two guys who are very steeped in their personas, right from the get-go.
''I mean, you know who Sam's character is within two minutes and you know who my character is within two minutes ... so you just put them together and the chemistry is there.''
Ryan - who stars as Michael Bryce, a triple A-rated executive protection agent, in the movie - also revealed how much of his on-screen performances are improvised.
Speaking to Collider, he shared: ''For me, all of it ... I'll write alternatives. Like, for 'Deadpool', I'll write 10 alts and it seems like I'm improvising on the day. Some people go, 'Woah, you're improvising a lot.'
''But I'm not. I'm just remembering all of my alts, you know.''
Meanwhile, Jackson recently claimed he's never worried about being the lead in a movie.
The Hollywood star is among the best-known faces in the movie industry, but has insisted his career choices have never been driven by ego.
He explained: ''I watched movies all my life. And I knew who character actors are.
''I always wanted to be those guys that move the story along in a way, or when you saw them, you knew a specific kind of thing was going to happen.''
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...
When the Nazis took over Vienna prior to the Second World War, they stole countless,...