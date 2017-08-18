Ryan Reynolds thinks he's ''lucky'' to have developed such good chemistry with Samuel L. Jackson.

The 40-year-old actor stars alongside the Hollywood icon in the new Patrick Hughes-directed comedy 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' and Ryan has revealed just how much he enjoyed performing with Jackson.

He explained: ''These are two guys who are very steeped in their personas, right from the get-go.

''I mean, you know who Sam's character is within two minutes and you know who my character is within two minutes ... so you just put them together and the chemistry is there.''

Ryan - who stars as Michael Bryce, a triple A-rated executive protection agent, in the movie - also revealed how much of his on-screen performances are improvised.

Speaking to Collider, he shared: ''For me, all of it ... I'll write alternatives. Like, for 'Deadpool', I'll write 10 alts and it seems like I'm improvising on the day. Some people go, 'Woah, you're improvising a lot.'

''But I'm not. I'm just remembering all of my alts, you know.''

Meanwhile, Jackson recently claimed he's never worried about being the lead in a movie.

The Hollywood star is among the best-known faces in the movie industry, but has insisted his career choices have never been driven by ego.

He explained: ''I watched movies all my life. And I knew who character actors are.

''I always wanted to be those guys that move the story along in a way, or when you saw them, you knew a specific kind of thing was going to happen.''