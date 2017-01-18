Ryan Reynolds has sparked speculation Pierce Brosnan will play Cable in the 'Deadpool' sequel.

The 40-year-old actor and his friend, 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman each shared a picture on social media featuring themselves with the former James Bond, adopting a 'hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil' pose.

Ryan captioned his Instagram picture: ''Wolvie. Bond. Wade.''

And Hugh wrote on his: ''#wolverinebonddeadpool. (sic)''

It has previously been confirmed that Cable - a sometime friend and sometime foe to the wise-cracking anti-hero Wade Wilson - will appear in the sequel, though the role has not yet been cast, prompting fans to speculate Pierce, 63, will be taking on the part.

While it has previously been revealed producers are keen to feature the rest of the X-Force mutant black ops squad, which has at times featured Wolverine, Psylocke and Colossus among many other characters, alongside Deadpool, Hugh, 48, recently insisted his days as the adamantium-clawed mutant will end with the release of 'Logan' in March.

He said: ''I'm really, really proud of this movie. I was really keen that I didn't leave the party feeling like I could dance more. I think I'm pretty much danced out, and I had a great time. It's been an unbelievable ride, but it feels right.''

And asked about the possibility of a Wolverine and Deadpool joint project, he added: ''I'm hesitating, because I could totally see how that's the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong. I'm at the point where I'm finishing up. In terms of a theory, it's a great idea.''

Ryan has previously admitted that making an 'X-Force' movie is his number one ''priority'' because he is such a fan of the comic book series.

He said: ''In the future, if we're doing a bunch more 'Deadpool' movies, we're really going to explore the X-Men a lot. And maybe X-Force. X-Force is my priority. I really want to get that in.''