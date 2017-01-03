Leslie Jones is keen to star in the upcoming Deadpool 2.
The Ghostbusters actress would love a chance to act alongside Ryan Reynolds as the title character and Morena Baccarin as his love interest Vanessa.
"I would love to be just the sidekick just feeding him back the lines," said Leslie during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
When host Seth asked if Leslie, 49, would like a superpower, she replied that she simply wants to be "loud".
"I would just be so fun. I just want to be loud! I mean, just, 'WHAAAA-!' and everybody's clothes just come off of them!" she laughed.
The former Saturday Night Live performer has previously written about her interest in Deadpool on her Twitter page, once again praising Ryan's acting as well as his handsome looks.
"First of all, Ryan Reynolds has got to be one of the finest pieces of specimens. (His wife) Blake (Lively) you are so lucky. But Blake is bad too, so you know what I'm saying like," she laughed. "I wonder if they compare their badness to each other like baby I'm hotter than you today."
Leslie's interest in a role in the Deadpool follow-up comes as it was reported that the film was the most pirated movie of 2016.
According to data compiled by TorrentFreak, the irreverent comic book movie heads a list heavily populated by superheroes.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comes in at second place, ahead of Captain America: Civil War, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens and X-Men: Apocalypse round out the top five.
Deadpool 2 is being directed by John Wick's David Leitch and is slated to be released in March next year (18).
