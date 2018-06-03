'Deadpool' is a ''romantic comedy disguises as a superhero movie'', co-writer Paul Wernick has claimed.

The 2016 blockbuster - which stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead role and as his alter ego Wade Wilson - did far better at the box office than people expected and co-writer Wernick believes that was down to its love story between the main character and his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

He said: ''Rhett (Reese, co-writer) and I always try to inject heart and humour into our stories. 'Deadpool' was really a romantic comedy disguised as a superhero movie. We tested higher with women than men.''

And Reynolds, 41, thinks audiences picked up on the passion of himself and the co-creators.

He said: ''It seems silly to characterise a comic book movie as a passion project, but it was a bunch of people doing something they loved to an almost unhealthy degree.

''I think the audience connected with that. There's something authentic about that.''

Ryan is credited as a co-writer on 'Deadpool 2' and feels that Rhett and Paul are his ''brothers''.

Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: ''[The credit] is something Pal and Rhett and I talked about at length. It doesn't change anything in terms of our dynamic and how we work together. We are like brothers, the three of us.''

And with an 'X-Force' movie on the way, the trio are keen for the franchise to run and run.

Paul laughed: ''We're trying to follow the 'Iron Man' model, which is, surprise first movie, average sequel that sets up a big ensemble movie. But we didn't make 'Deadpool 2' to set up 'X-Force'. That's the direction the story took us ... Soon they'll be able to CG the character and Ryan won't have to do anything.''

Ryan Reynolds is finding it tougher than ever to perform his own stunts.

The 41-year-old actor is widely known for his athletic figure, but Ryan has admitted that performing high-energy stunts has become harder and harder over the years.

The 'Deadpool 2' star - who has daughters James, three, and 18-month-old Ines with his wife Blake Lively - told Mr Porter magazine: ''One hundred per cent, I've always enjoyed getting a little bit older.

''You never bemoan a birthday. I like it. It's getting a little bit more difficult with the stunt work stuff.

''I find that landing on cement isn't hilarious any more. But I've been injury-free for a while, knock on wood. As I've gotten older, I'm more comfortable with who I am.''

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin - who stars alongside Ryan in the new 'Deadpool' movie - recently admitted that the Canadian star convinced him to shoot the film.

The 50-year-old actor plays the role of Cable in the new Marvel superhero movie, and Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War', and Josh has revealed he only accepted the offer for 'Deadpool' because of Ryan's presence.

Josh - who has been married to his third wife, American model Kathryn Boyd, since 2016 - confessed: ''I almost turned it down - but I have the greatest wife ever.''

The Hollywood veteran craved some downtime after shooting 'Avengers: Infinity War' - but he felt unable to reject the chance to work with Ryan.

He said: ''I was in the middle of 'Avengers', I was tired, and they said, 'Do you want to do this thing?'

''I said, 'I've already decided to do one of these movies ['Avengers']', and [they said], 'wait, do you want to do this other one?'

''And my wife said, 'Why don't you just read it?'

''And then I read it and it was really funny - and it's Ryan Reynolds, man!''