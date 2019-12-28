'Deadpool 3' is already in development.

Ryan Reynolds - who stars as the titular character in the money-spinning movie franchise - has confirmed that work is already underway on developing the third film in the series.

Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Ryan - who has starred in two previous 'Deadpool' movies, in 2016 and 2018 - shared: ''Yeah yeah, we're working on ['Deadpool 3'] right now with the whole team.

''We're over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it.''

The third movie will see Ryan once again squeeze into his distinctive 'Deadpool' costume.

And the Hollywood star previously revealed that he relies on his mother's ''homemade recipe'' to fit into his costume.

The actor is forced to don a skin-tight outfit when he stars as the acerbic Marvel comic book character, and Ryan admitted his mother Tammy plays a crucial role in helping him into the outfit.

Explaining how he's overcome the problem of chaffing, Ryan shared: ''It's a very specific system. It's a homemade recipe my mom came up with. She lives in Vancouver so she can come over and get it on me before we shoot.''

Ryan's on-screen character is known for his foul-mouthed jokes - but the actor revealed his mother isn't shocked by any of the X-rated humour.

The Canadian star said: ''Am I allowed to cuss in front of my mom? She's heard it all. I'm the youngest of four boys.''