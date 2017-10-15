Ryan Reynolds has revealed 'Deadpool 2' has finished filming.

The 40-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to post a series of sweet photos from his time on set of the Marvel movie - where he stars as Wade Wilson and his titular crime fighting alter ego - as he revealed filming on the project has come to an end.

Ryan captioned the photos: ''That's a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. @davidmleitch... words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PA's, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop department, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene... Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I've decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin's well appointed living room. #MaximumEffort (sic)''

'Deadpool 2' - which is the followup to the 2016 Marvel feature 'Deadpool' - is set to be released in 2018, and was directed by David Leitch, as well as starring Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, and T.J. Miller.

Meanwhile, whilst details of the hotly-anticipated sequel are remaining largely under wraps, fellow star T.J. - who plays Deadpool's best friend Weasel - recently revealed second instalment won't follow the ''same [story] in a different location'' and will instead involve ''different stakes''.

He said: ''It's not going to be like 'Hangover 2', it's not going to be the same movie in a different location, for instance. It's got different stakes, different things happen, some pretty tragic, dark s**t happens in the first part of the film, in the beginning, and the rest of the film is kind of dealing with that, so that's interesting. But Weasel remains just absolutely the most selfish individual on the face of the planet.''