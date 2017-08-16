'Deadpool 2' has started production again two days after a stuntwoman passed away.

Joi 'SJ' Harris had been riding a motorcycle during a stunt on the set of the upcoming Marvel movie in Canada on Monday (14.08.17) morning when she crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower's ground-floor studio, after reportedly failing to apply the brakes on her vehicle.

The highly anticipated sequel stopped production immediately after the death of the first African-American female professional road racer but now Deadline report that filming has started again.

'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds - who plays the titular character and his alter-ego Wade Wilson - took to Twitter to confirm the tragic news, and offer his condolences to the stuntwoman's family.

He wrote: ''Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming 'Deadpool'. We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world. (sic)''

The stuntwoman was performing the motorcycle stunt as a double for Zazie Beets' character and Deadline reports she was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Although the plot for 'Deadpool 2' is not widely known, the film will see the return of Stafan Kapicic as Colossus, Brianna Hilderbrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, as well as Morrena Baccarin who portrays Reynolds' on-screen love interest.

Josh Brolin has a busy year ahead as he has been cast as mutant Cable in the production opposite Reynolds, as well as the evil villain Thanos in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

'Deadpool 2' is directed by David Leitch and the sequel is slated to be released in June 2018.