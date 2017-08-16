The highly anticipated 'Deadpool 2' movie has restarted production after tragedy struck this week when a stuntwoman died.
'Deadpool 2' has started production again two days after a stuntwoman passed away.
Joi 'SJ' Harris had been riding a motorcycle during a stunt on the set of the upcoming Marvel movie in Canada on Monday (14.08.17) morning when she crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower's ground-floor studio, after reportedly failing to apply the brakes on her vehicle.
The highly anticipated sequel stopped production immediately after the death of the first African-American female professional road racer but now Deadline report that filming has started again.
'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds - who plays the titular character and his alter-ego Wade Wilson - took to Twitter to confirm the tragic news, and offer his condolences to the stuntwoman's family.
He wrote: ''Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming 'Deadpool'. We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world. (sic)''
The stuntwoman was performing the motorcycle stunt as a double for Zazie Beets' character and Deadline reports she was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Although the plot for 'Deadpool 2' is not widely known, the film will see the return of Stafan Kapicic as Colossus, Brianna Hilderbrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, as well as Morrena Baccarin who portrays Reynolds' on-screen love interest.
Josh Brolin has a busy year ahead as he has been cast as mutant Cable in the production opposite Reynolds, as well as the evil villain Thanos in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
'Deadpool 2' is directed by David Leitch and the sequel is slated to be released in June 2018.
Gendry has been living under Cersei Lannister's nose for quite some time now.
The director would love to take the films in a different direction.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...
When the Nazis took over Vienna prior to the Second World War, they stole countless,...