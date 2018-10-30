The 'Deadpool 2' re-release will feature brand new scenes shot since the film first came out.

The team behind the comic book blockbuster - which stars Ryan Reynolds as the self aware, wise-cracking mercenary - are set to release a PG-13 edit of the film, but they haven't been content with simply taking scenes out to make it appropriate for a younger audience.

Paul Wernick - who co-wrote the movie with Rhett Reese - told Slashfilm: ''We definitely shot new stuff. And recently, too.

''After 'Deadpool 2' came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let's make a PG-13 movie and more, 'Let's talk a little bit about Deadpool.'

''We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, 'Yeah, let's do it. Fire up the cameras.' About two months ago we were out on sound stages shooting again.''

It wasn't just a low-key re-shoot either, as the pair revealed that Reynolds donned the famous red suit for the re-shoots as they got the whole gang ''back together''.

The duo were also keen to emphasise that the new cut and its rating doesn't mean older fans of the movies will be alienated.

They also explained that they haven't drastically changed the story, but rather chose to simply have fun with the plot.

'Deadpool 2' is set to be back on the big screen - in its new form - on December 21.