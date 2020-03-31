Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a further $400,000 donation towards the fight against coronavirus - just two weeks after they pledged $1 million.

The showbiz power couple are said to have given personal donations of $100,000 to four New York hospitals, after handing over a seven-figure sum to foodbanks in North America.

According to E!, the pair pledged cash to Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester hospitals.

Ryan also got involved in the relief effort in another way when he personally called customers of Mint Mobile to let them know about their coronavirus relief pledge, in which customers will be provided with free unlimited high-speed data add-ons through April 14th.

Earlier this month, Ryan, 43, and Blake, 32, took to social media to pledge support for Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, and revealed their huge personal donation to the cause.

He wrote in an Instagram post: ''Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (sic)''

The pair's pledge comes after Feeding America called for support as they tried to give food out to the less fortunate during the health crisis.

They wrote on their social media: ''As the #COVID19 #pandemic continues, the health and well-being of the people across America who visit food banks are our highest priorities. We are committed to serving the communities and individuals facing hunger, wherever they are. We have established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. Help us make sure we can be there for our neighbours in need during this time of uncertainty. (sic)''