From Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool hit and J.K. Rowling's return to the wizarding world of Harry Potter with prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them to the magic of the latest Star Wars adventure, Rogue One, La La Land and fellow 2017 Oscar favourites Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight - and critical flops like Brad Pitt's Allied and Suicide Squad - the movie industry has experienced ups and downs throughout 2016.

There were also the deaths some of our most loved movie stars, including Alan Rickman, Carrie Fisher, her mother Debbie Reynolds. and Anton Yelchin.

But new stars were born too, like The Jungle Book's Neel Sethi, who charmed us all with his take on man cub Mowgli, and Room's Jacob Tremblay, who melted our hearts on the red carpet.

Now we want to know if you were paying attention to the big screen and to Hollywood in general - do you know your Deadpool from your Derek Zoolander and your Pavel Chekov from your Han Solo?

Take our 2016 movie news quiz and let's see whether you're a blockbuster or a flop:

1. Which movie clocked up the most mistakes?

a) Sully

b) Jason Bourne

c) X-Men: Apocalypse

d) Deadpool

2. Who was named the most overpaid actor?

a) Orlando Bloom

b) Tom Hardy

c) Johnny Depp

d) Tom Cruise

3. Which movie legend celebrated his 100th birthday in December?

a) Ian MCKellen

b) Kirk Douglas

c) Michael Caine

d) Robert De Niro

4. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their shock split in September. On which movie set did the couple meet?

a) Mr. and Mrs. Smith

b) By the Sea

c) Inglourious Basterds

d) Girl, Interrupted

5. Which British singing superstar picked up his first Oscar for Best Original Song?

a) Sam Smith

b) Ed Sheeran

c) Elton John

d) Robbie Williams

6. Which famous supermodel was killed off in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie?

a) Naomi Campbell

b) Kate Moss

c) Gigi Hadid

d) Elle MACpherson

7. Why did A-listers like Will Smith boycott this year's Oscars?

a) Because it was being held outside the U.S.

b) Because of the lack of diversity among nominees

c) Because organisers refused to serve drinks during the ceremony

d) Because it was on New Year's Day

8. Leonardo DiCaprio finally picked up his first Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant, but how many times had he previously been nominated?

a) Nine

b) Three

c) Two

d) Five

9. At which London train station, featured in the Harry Potter books and films, did Alan Rickman fans stage a memorial for the late star?

a) London Paddington station

b) London King's Cross railway station

c) Angel tube station

d) Tower Hill tube station

10. The movie world also lost Anton Yelchin this year. Can you name his Star Trek alter ego?

a) Pavel Chekov

b) Mr. Spock

c) Captain Kirk

d) Hikaru Sulu

11. Who made his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War?

a) Jamie Bell

b) Tom Holland

c) Adam Driver

d) Natt Wolf

12. Who was named Hollywood's highest paid actor?

a) Dwayne Johnson

b) Robert Downey Jr.

c) Brad Pitt

d) Will Smith

13. Who is Hollywood's highest paid actress?

a) Angelina Jolie

b) Natalie Portman

c) Jennifer Lawrence

d) Amy Adams

14. Which British actress will make her Disney debut in Beauty and the Beast in 2017?

a) Michelle Dockery

b) Maisie Williams

c) Emilia Clarke

d) Emma Watson

15. Who played the latest incarnation of Batman's arch enemy The Joker in Suicide Squad?

a) Jared Leto

b) Ben Affleck

c) Common

d) Jai Courtney

16. Which One Direction star spent much of 2016 filming his first Hollywood feature film with top director Christopher Nolan?

a) Niall Horan

b) Liam Payne

c) Louis Tomlinson

d) Harry Styles

17. Which Australian star portrayed Tarzan's Jane and The Joker's Harley Quinn in 2016?

a) Margot Robbie

b) Ruby Rose

c) Miranda Kerr

d) Isla Fisher

18. Which stars play the lovestruck couple in movie musical La La Land?

a) Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

b) Emma Watson & Ryan Gosling

c) Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone

d) Ryan Reynolds & Emma Watson

19. Who won the coveted role of a young Han Solo in a planned spin-off movie about the Star Wars character made famous by Harrison Ford?

a) Jack O'Connell

b) Alden Ehrenreich

c) Dylan O'Brien

d) Tom Holland

20. Donald Trump ended 2016 by winning the United States presidential election. In which favourite Christmas movie did he have a cameo?

a) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

b) Miracle on 34th Street

c) Elf

d) Muppets Christmas Carol

Answers:

1. d - Deadpool with 23.

2. c

3. b - Kirk Douglas, on 9 December.

4. a

5. a - Sam Smith for his track Writing's on the Wall from Bond film Spectre.

6. b

7. b

8. d - four for acting and one for producing.

9. b

10. a

11. b

12. a - Dwayne Johnson, with earnings of $64.5 million (£53 million)

13. c - Jennifer Lawrence, who took home $46 million (£38 million)

14. d

15. a

16. d

17. a

18. c

19. b

20. a