The 42-year-old actor is a fitness fanatic and for the last two decades he has undergone gruelling 90 minute workout sessions five times in seven days in a bid to stay in shape, regardless whether he has a movie or television show coming up.
Speaking about his strict exercise plan in the June issue of Men's Fitness magazine, the light-haired hunk said: ''Whether I'm doing a movie or TV show or not, I've worked out five days a week, 1 1/2 hours a day, for the past 20 years.''
Although Ryan has stuck to a rigid plan over the years, he has claimed it is harder for him to look trim as he has got older.
He said: ''You get half the results for twice the work [as you get older]. We're all going to age, but if you don't want it to be as devastating as it can be, take care of yourself. Eat right and get to the gym. I've never gotten lazy about that.''
The 'Shooter' star is set to develop an app titled The Become to encourage men to get into shape, which will see him include the tips and tricks he has learnt from the ''best trainers, nutritionists and doctors'' he has worked with over the years.
And Ryan - who has Ava, 17, and 13-year-old son Deacon with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and five-year-old daughter Kai with his former partner Alexis Knapp - believes the platform will enable him to take the hard work away from those who subscribe to the content by combining all the essential information in one area.
He added: ''We're going to take all that work away for our users - men over 40 who want to stay fit and look young. The Become app will cut through and simplify.''
