Ryan Phillippe says it will be years until his three children give him ''the ultimate cool card'' as he admits he is a big embarrassment to his kids.
Ryan Phillippe thinks it'll be years until his children give him ''the ultimate cool card''.
The 'Shooter' star - who has Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and five-year-old Kai with his former partner Alexis Knapp - says he is a big embarrassment to his children, particularly to his eldest.
He said: ''I don't think any parent gets the ultimate cool card. Maybe once they get into their twenties, and they're past the teenage period, I might become cool again, but I'm sure there's tons of stuff that both Reese and I do that embarrasses the kids.
''I mean, for instance right now, I'm shirtless on the cover of a magazine [Men's Fitness]. I'm sure that's not my daughter's favourite thing in the world.''
And the 42-year-old actor doesn't understand why people keep commenting on how much Reese and Ava lookalike as they are mother and daughter after all.
He added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I mean, it's weird, because isn't that obvious? Who else are they going to look like, you know? I always find that such a weird thing, like, [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It's an odd thing that people fixate on that.
''I've wondered sometimes how they feel about it,'' he shared. ''We've talked about it too but I think we've all made peace with the fact that we're out there in the public and people are going to choose to key on whatever is interesting to them. It may not be interesting to us, it's not something -we don't sit around talking about how much we look alike.''
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says the headline acts, which this year include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead, help the iconic festival to...
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Steven (Ryan Phillip) and Shannon (Rachelle Lefevre) want nothing more than to have a child...
The Bang Bang Club was founded in South Africa, during the troubled Apartheid period but...
Enjoyably twisty but too shallow to be fully satisfying, this legal thriller lopes along at...
Mickey Haller might not be one of the top lawyers in LA but the service...
Will Forte transfers his Saturday Night Live character to the big screen but forgets to...
Mulet sporting MacGruber has been awarded 3 Congressional medals of Honor and 7 presidential medals...
Have you ever experienced something that is simultaneously both admirable and annoying? Bono engaging the...
Watch the trailer for Franklyn. Set amid parallel worlds of modern London and the futuristic...
Stop LossTrailerDecorated Iraq war hero Sgt. Brandon King (Ryan Phillippe) makes a celebrated return to...
In Crash, a simple car accident forms an unyielding foundation for the complex exploration of...
In case you're utterly dense and stupid (and some of my hate mail indicates that...