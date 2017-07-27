'Shooter' season two will be eight episodes long instead of 10 to allow Ryan Phillippe to recover from a broken leg.
'Shooter' will be cut from 10 to eight episodes after Ryan Phillippe suffered a broken leg.
The 42-year-old actor sustained the painful injury during a ''freak accident'' on a family outing earlier this month, and Paramount TV have now announced they will shorten the second season of the drama series to allow the hunky star time to recover.
They told Deadline in a statement: ''Our priority is Ryan's recovery, and after conversations with our partners at USA and UCP we've decided that we will wrap S2 with episode 208.''
Following his accident, Ryan reassured his fans he would make a ''full recovery'' from the break.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Hey, guys. I didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of Shooter.
''I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday. My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands.
''Thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. I will keep you updated on my progress (sic)''
The actor - who has 17-year-old daughter Ava and 13-year-old son Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, as well as six-year-old daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp - recently admitted filming the drama, in which he plays an exiled marine, is very tough and pushes him to his limits.
He said: ''It's a tough show to shoot. The last two weeks we've been in the desert, Palmdale, you know, in degrees over 110. And it's a physical show, and I do all of my own stunts.
''We kind of really push it to the limits. But I love it at the same time. It's exhausting. I've got bruises. But it's going really well, and I'm excited about people seeing this new season...When the season ends, I'm going to go on a bit of a break and heal.''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix original series is making its return this October.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Check out her hilarious dance battle with Jimmy Fallon.
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Steven (Ryan Phillip) and Shannon (Rachelle Lefevre) want nothing more than to have a child...
The Bang Bang Club was founded in South Africa, during the troubled Apartheid period but...
Enjoyably twisty but too shallow to be fully satisfying, this legal thriller lopes along at...
Mickey Haller might not be one of the top lawyers in LA but the service...
Will Forte transfers his Saturday Night Live character to the big screen but forgets to...
Mulet sporting MacGruber has been awarded 3 Congressional medals of Honor and 7 presidential medals...
Have you ever experienced something that is simultaneously both admirable and annoying? Bono engaging the...
Watch the trailer for Franklyn. Set amid parallel worlds of modern London and the futuristic...
Stop LossTrailerDecorated Iraq war hero Sgt. Brandon King (Ryan Phillippe) makes a celebrated return to...
In Crash, a simple car accident forms an unyielding foundation for the complex exploration of...
In case you're utterly dense and stupid (and some of my hate mail indicates that...