Ryan Phillippe has praised Jay-Z for his honesty on '4:44'.

The 47-year-old rapper's new album sees him seemingly confess to being unfaithful to his wife Beyoncé - with whom he has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and newborn twins thought to be called Rumi and Sir - and the 'Shooter' actor has hailed the star for telling the truth.

Ryan - who has 17-year-old daughter Ava and 13-year-old son Deacon with his former wife Reese Witherspoon, as well as six-year-old daughter Kai with Alexis Knapp - said of the album: ''I listened to the album probably six, seven times since it came out and I'm finding new stuff in it all the time. It hits me hard. As a dad we have all f***ed up, right? All of us in different ways, and the fact that he is speaking to that and also to fatherhood, and to being a better person, a better husband, I mean to me, it's the exact album I was hoping it would be.''

And the 'Secrets and Lies' actor, 42, also admitted he sees the album as ''an education'' that sets out to give ''knowledge for men over a certain age - and even younger men too.''

He added when speaking to American Radio station SiriusXM: ''I feel like that is what Jay is trying to do with [the album]. [It's] a road map for doing things the right way or a better way.''

Meanwhile, Jay-Z's title track '4:44' features an apology from the rapper to his wife, and is believed to be a direct reference back to the claims she hinted to him being unfaithful with ''Becky with the good hair'' on her visual LP 'Lemonade'.

He rapped: ''If my children knew, I don't even know what I would do. If they ain't look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame.

''You did what with who? What good is a ménage a trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?

''I apologise, often womanise, took my child to be born, see through a woman's eyes.

''Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles. Took me too long for this song. I don't deserve you.''