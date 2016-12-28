Ryan Phillippe struggled with depression in his 20s.

The 'Secrets and Lies' star has opened up about his battle with depression but says he is ''a lot more at peace'' with himself now.

He said: ''I'm a lot more at peace than I was when I was younger. I struggled much more with depression when I was in my 20s and 30s. I think the amount of reading that I've done, the work on myself and the ways that I've found to cope are healthier than when I was younger.

''I don't know what that specifically amounts to other than being more careful and considerate about why you make the choices you do or where the feelings you have come from. And then ultimately just breathe.''

And the 42-year-old actor - who has Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and Kai, five, with his former partner Alexis Knapp - insists he is much happier now and is hoping to stay positive going into the future.

He added to People magazine: ''I am happy. It hasn't always been like that, so I'm hoping to keep it going. And I think from there too, giving back and sharing whatever I can [is important].

''When you go through dark periods in life or if you're a person who has struggled with depression as I have throughout my life, to know that that can decrease and that it doesn't have to be your defining characteristic, that you can find ways to manage and cope and feel better - that's what I'm referring to.

''There is a sensitivity that will never change and an empathy that will never change but how you deal with those feelings and where you let them take you, that's an individualistic journey for anyone who struggles.''