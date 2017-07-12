Ryan Phillippe believes he ''understands teenage girls''.

The 42-year-old actor has 17-year-old daughter Ava with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, and thinks being around a teenage child of his own has helped him in his career, as he's now able to play fatherly roles with a greater understanding.

Ryan - who plays the father of 17-year-old Clare Shannon, played by Joey King, in the upcoming movie 'Wish Upon' - said: ''Joey King, who plays my daughter, is the same age as my daughter in real life. So she and I could connect very easily because I obviously understand teenage girls.

''The real-life experience I have does allow for a lot more natural attachment to the role.''

The 'Shooter' actor - who also has 13-year-old son Deacon with Reese, as well as six-year-old daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp - also revealed he loves spending his free time with his brood, doing anything that ''gives [him] some relief'' from his job.

He told People magazine: ''Usually, a great day off involves doing something fun with my son. I think we are going to go off-roading this weekend. That is something we are getting into. Whatever takes me out of the job and gives me some relief.''

Meanwhile, Ryan doesn't believe he'll ever be cool in his kids' eyes, and thinks it will be years until he receives ''the ultimate cool card''.

He said: ''I don't think any parent gets the ultimate cool card. Maybe once they get into their twenties, and they're past the teenage period, I might become cool again, but I'm sure there's tons of stuff that both Reese and I do that embarrasses the kids.

''I mean, for instance right now, I'm shirtless on the cover of a magazine [Men's Fitness]. I'm sure that's not my daughter's favourite thing in the world.''