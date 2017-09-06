Ryan Phillippe is ''getting back in shape'' following his leg injury in July after a ''freak accident'' during a family outing.
The 42-year-old actor broke his leg during a ''freak accident'' during a family outing in July, and almost two months later he is back on his feet as he took to Instagram to tell his fans he was ready to hit the gym once again.
Posting a shirtless picture of himself with his leg still in a boot as he continues to heal, the 'Shooter' star wrote: ''gettin bak in fightin' shape - war ready (sic)''
Ryan first broke the news of his leg injury when he posted a photo of himself from a hospital bed on social media and wrote: ''I'm going to be ok & i appreciate your concern - [love] me (sic)''
And shortly after his photo update, the star took to Twitter to give a more lengthy description of what happened, and dispelled rumours that the injury occurred on the set of his USA Network drama.
He wrote at the time: ''Hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of 'shooter'.
''I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be ack in action soon.
''Thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders who helped me at the scene & to the medical staff caring for me now. i will keep you updated on my progress. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Ryan - who has 17-year-old daughter Ava and 13-year-old son Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, as well as six-year-old daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp - recently admitted he loves spending his free time with his brood, doing anything that ''gives [him] some relief'' from his job.
He said: ''Usually, a great day off involves doing something fun with my son. I think we are going to go off-roading this weekend. That is something we are getting into. Whatever takes me out of the job and gives me some relief.''
