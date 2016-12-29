Ryan Phillippe finds dating to be ''a challenge'' because of his high profile, as people don't always understand his celebrity status.
Ryan Phillippe finds dating ''a challenge''.
The 42-year-old actor has learned to live with his relationships being scrutinised by the media after his public split from former wife Reese Witherspoon - with whom he shares two children, Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13 - in 2006, but says living his life in the public eye makes it difficult to find love.
He said: ''[Being in the public eye] affects those in your life who didn't choose to be a public figure: your children and the people you are in a relationship with.
''I think that's when it gets really difficult.
''Of course [dating] is a challenge. When I've been involved with people in my industry in the past, there is a little bit more of an understanding of what to expect, but I feel like when you are with someone who is not in the industry, the focus isn't there to the same degree.''
Since his split from Reese, the 'Secrets and Lies' actor has vowed not to take himself ''seriously'' any more.
He added: ''I've faced every manner of gossip, and I don't take myself as seriously now.
''There is a freedom and a release that comes with maturity. I've made peace with it. We live in a time where being a private person isn't really an option anymore.''
Ryan also said he has nothing ''new to offer'' people searching for relationship advice.
He said: ''Relationships are just not territory that I have anything new to offer in terms of that experience. It's been said by everyone. There are ups and downs in relationships.''
The 'Shooter' star - who also shares five-year-old daughter Kailani with former girlfriend Alexis Knapp - recently ended his engagement to Paulina Slagter, but says he's still ''open'' to the idea of getting married again.
He told People magazine: ''I'm open to it. I don't have a date or any plans set. I haven't closed any books!''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
Steven (Ryan Phillip) and Shannon (Rachelle Lefevre) want nothing more than to have a child...
The Bang Bang Club was founded in South Africa, during the troubled Apartheid period but...
Enjoyably twisty but too shallow to be fully satisfying, this legal thriller lopes along at...
Mickey Haller might not be one of the top lawyers in LA but the service...
Will Forte transfers his Saturday Night Live character to the big screen but forgets to...
Mulet sporting MacGruber has been awarded 3 Congressional medals of Honor and 7 presidential medals...
Have you ever experienced something that is simultaneously both admirable and annoying? Bono engaging the...
Watch the trailer for Franklyn. Set amid parallel worlds of modern London and the futuristic...
Stop LossTrailerDecorated Iraq war hero Sgt. Brandon King (Ryan Phillippe) makes a celebrated return to...
In Crash, a simple car accident forms an unyielding foundation for the complex exploration of...
In case you're utterly dense and stupid (and some of my hate mail indicates that...
At some point during the process of adapting James Bradley's nonfiction book about the battle...