Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid have welcomed their second child into the world.

The Olympic swimmer - who recently taught 'All of Me' singer John Legend to swim - and his wife became proud parents to a baby girl named Liv Rae Lochte on Monday morning (17.06.19)

Their newest bundle of joy weighed a healthy 7lbs 8oz and Ryan gushed that she is ''perfect in every way''.

Alongside a picture of the newborn meeting her older brother Caiden, two, Ryan wrote on Instagram: ''Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long. She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4 (sic)''

Whilst Kayla added: ''Liv Rae Lochte you're so sweet and so beautiful. Seeing Caiden's reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible.''

The couple - who met on Instagram and tied the knot in January 2018 - announced they were expecting a second child in November.

They wrote alongside a picture of Ryan holding the ultrasound scan whilst Kayla had Caiden in her arms: ''BOOM!!!! Baby number 2! Can't wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020. (sic)''

And after a gender reveal party, which saw Caiden have a little cry when they revealed that it was a girl, Ryan quipped: ''Yes!!!!! It's a girl! I guess @caidenzanelochte wanted a boy haha. (sic)''

Though the pair were officially married at a courthouse in Florida, the pair went down the aisle again in September in Palm Springs, just so Caiden was old enough to be a part of their special day.

Kayla explained: ''We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it's perfect timing!''