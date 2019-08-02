Ryan Lochte has a ''new perspective on life'' since seeking help for alcohol dependency.

The 34-year-old sportsman was banned from competitive swimming for 14 months and after seeking help for his addiction, Ryan feels like a new man.

He said: ''I think it was getting to a point in my life where I needed a change. Since Caiden and my new daughter Liv has been born, I have a new perspective on life and I'm definitely not the same person as I was. On a daily basis, I'm just trying to be the best version [of myself] that I can be. I've had a lot of ups and downs, as you guys all know because it's been so public. But I'm just here to race and I have my [sights] set for 2020.''

And Ryan - who has Caiden, two, and Liv, one month, with his wife Kayla Rae Reid - feels ''complete'' at the moment with his family around him.

Speaking to reporters during a US Swimming National Championships press conference, he added: ''Right now, I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone. I'm doing this for me and my family. I want to teach my children that if you have a dream and a goal and you work at it on a daily basis, day in and day out, that you can accomplish it and you achieve anything as long as you put your mind to it. My life, I feel, is complete. Everything I ever wanted growing up was a beautiful wife and kids, and now I have that and I'm just so happy.''