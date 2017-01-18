Ryan Lochte is having a son.

The Olympic swimmer has confirmed himself and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid are expecting a baby boy, just like he wanted.

He said: ''We're having a boy. I was [hoping for a boy] because I always wanted more than one kid and I definitely wanted a boy first so if we have a girl, the boy will be the big brother and take care of his sister so it's working out perfectly.''

And the 32-year-old sportsman is keen for his son to follow in his footsteps and take an interest in sport but doesn't mind which one he picks.

He added: ''He's going to know how to swim but I'm not going to push him into anything. But I know one thing I learned in life is anything I do, I want to put 110 percent in it, so I'm going to teach him that in anything he does, he'll have to put in 110 percent, not half-a** it. He can pick any kind of sport he wants. I really want him to play a sport and be active. I think that's a really important thing in children, is to be active ...

''I'm definitely going to be a loving dad. I'm going to spoil my child with so much love and that's where the baby's going to get spoiled. I know what to do and what not to do from talking to other parents and my own parents so I'm excited to change diapers, to dress up my kid in the same outfits as me and this is going to be so much fun. It's going to be awesome.''

And the couple are busy preparing for the baby's arrival at the moment but are hoping to set a date for their wedding soon.

He told CBS News: ''They always say like the wedding's for the woman but you know, for me, I want to be a part of it. I want to help pick out the cake, pick out the flowers, settings, everything, so I want to be a big part of it.

''Our biggest focus is bringing this child into this world. We're going to keep our focus on that and afterward we'll set a date and time on getting married, but I think we're looking at October.''