Ryan Guzman's 12-month-old son was rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe.

The 32-year-old actor welcomed his son Mateo into the world in January 209 with his fiancée Chrysti Ane, and has taken to Instagram to detail the ''nightmare'' moment he came home from work to find the tot ''wheezing and coughing'' whilst struggling to breathe.

In a video posted on the social media platform, Ryan said: ''I've been through some scary events in my life, but none scarier than coming home after work seeing your fiancée rush to your son's room and find out he can barely breathe. He's wheezing and coughing and giving you your worst nightmare.

''All I can say is, thank you to the station 102 for sending out two incredible EMTs. Thank you to the 911 operator who kept both my fiancée and I calm during a hectic period.''

Mateo was rushed to the emergency room and has thankfully made a full recovery, and Ryan took a moment in the clip to thank the doctors and nurses who did an ''incredible job'' in caring for the tot.

He added: ''So thankful right now to have my little baby boy. Thank you Chrysti, too.''

And the '9-1-1' star captioned the video with an emotional post which reiterated he is grateful to have Mateo happy and healthy once again.

He wrote: ''On little sleep, but none the less I woke up thankful today. Yet again another reminder to take advantage of the time we're given. If you'd like, I challenge everyone take a couple minutes out of your day to appreciate one thing today. Whether it's something menial that you usually overlook on your day to day busy life or it's a person in your life that has been under appreciated.''

The health scare comes just days after Mateo celebrated his first birthday.