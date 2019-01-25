Ryan Guzman has welcomed his first child with his long-time partner Chrysti Ane.
Ryan Guzman has become a father.
The 'Boy Next Door' star, 31, welcomed son Mateo Lopes Guzman on Thursday (24.01.19) with his long-time partner Chrysti Ane, 25, giving birth to their 6.5 pounds and 19 inches-long baby boy.
The 'Step Up Revolution' star - who has been with the 'Power Rangers Ninja Steel' actress since 2016 - was seen cuddling their new arrival in pictures shared on his brother Steven's Instagram from the hospital.
Alongside the series of photos, Steven captioned the post: ''Mateo Lopes Guzman. When I saw you I had tears of pure happiness and knew my life just got better.''
Declaring his nephew ''the cutest Guzman alive'', Steven continued: ''I promise to love you until the day I die and be the best Tio you could ever dream of.
''Only thing I don't like about you is that you've easily taken the throne of cutest Guzman alive. 1-24-19 is a proud day for us all. (sic)''
The couple announced their baby news in September, when the Brazilian beauty was five months pregnant.
Alongside a slide show of pictures of the pair showing off Chrysti's bump in a field, she wrote: ''2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn't get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it's way
To living our BEST lives!
#MommyAndDaddy #5monthspreggo
Boy or girl? Hmmmm (sic)''
Chrysti has used the photo-sharing app to document her entire pregnancy journey, including their gender reveal party and several pictures of her bump at every stage.
The couple decided as soon as they knew they were having a boy that they wanted to name him Mateo.
On the unique story behind the cute moniker, Ryan explained previously: ''My mom ran a daycare for most of my life and one of the kids she watched after was named Mateo.
''He was one of the sweetest kids. As soon as I found out I was having a son, I pictured this little kid.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Richard Linklater loosely follows on from two of his most acclaimed films with this lively...
Dazed and Confused was a cult classic movie and now its director, Richard Linklater writes...
A re-boot of the beloved 1980s animated TV series, 'Jem and the Holograms' hits the...
Jerrica Benton lives an uneventful life with her sister Kimber, Aunt Bailey and her foster...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
Life is complicated enough for teacher, Claire (Jennifer Lopez). Her husband, Kevin (Ian Nelson) is...
Step Up movies are known for their trite, formulaic plots and eye-catching dance set-pieces, and...
'Step Up: All In' serves as the fifth instalment of the 'Step Up' franchise which...
The stakes are high in the latest addition to the 'Step Up' franchise as characters...
The Step Up franchise has never been noted for its astute screenwriting, but this instalment...