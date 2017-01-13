Ryan Gosling wants to make a cameo appearance in 'Atlanta'.

The 36-year-old Hollywood actor has revealed he is a huge fan of the Donald Glover-created comedy series and would love the opportunity to make an appearance on the show if they would accommodate him.

Asked which programme he would like to make an appearance in, Ryan told the Metro: ''I don't know if there's a place for me on the show 'Atlanta' but I'm a big fan of that show.

''I think it's pretty great. There's a lot of good TV out there right now.''

This comes shortly after Ryan paid a glowing tribute to his actress wife Eva Mendes after he won the Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy gong at the Golden Globes for his performance in 'La La Land', saying she has helped him to achieve his ambitions.

Ryan - who shares a two-year-old daughter called Esmeralda and a nine-month-old daughter called Amada with Eva - said: ''I would just like to try and thank one person properly.

''While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.''

Eva's brother Juan Carlos died of cancer in April age 53, less than two weeks before she gave birth to Amada, and Ryan admitted that much of his recent success wouldn't have been possible without the support of his wife.

He explained: ''If she hadn't taken all that on so I that could have this experience there would surely be someone else up here other than me today.

''So sweetheart, thank you, to my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you. And if I may, I'd like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.''