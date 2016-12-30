Ryan Gosling will star as astronaut Neil Armstrong in a new biopic.

The star will reunite with his 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle for 'First Mam', which tells the true story of Neil's mission to the moon in 1969.

The movie will also cover Armstrong's life from 1961 to 1969, and is described as a ''visceral, first-person account, exploring the sacrifices and the cost - on Neil and on the nation - of one of the most dangerous missions in history''.

Josh Singer has adapted the script from James R. Hansen's book 'First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong', while Hansen, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will all produce the film.

Isaac Klausner has also joined the project as executive producer.

Meanwhile, 'La La Land' leads the Golden Globes nominations with seven nods.

The musical movie - which won eight prizes at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month - will go up against '20th Century Women', 'Deadpool', 'Florence Foster Jenkins' and 'Sing Street' in the Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture category.

Leading lady Emma Stone is up for Best Actress in the same category, but faces stiff competition from the likes of Annette Bening, Lily Collins, Hailee Steinfeld and Meryl Streep.

And Ryan will face off against Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Jonah Hill and Ryan Reynolds for the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy gong.

Chazelle has also received a nod for Best Director for the movie - which tells the story of a jazz pianist falling for an aspiring actress in LA - and the film's 'City Of Stars' soundtrack tune is up for Best Original Song, while the musical movie is also fittingly up for Best Original Score.