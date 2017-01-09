The La La Land star joked about getting mistaken for fellow nominee Ryan Reynolds as he hit the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel and then offered to cut his Globe in three and share it with co-star Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle.

Gosling then got serious as he saluted the mother of his two kids, explaining that as he was having fun making the acclaimed movie musical, Mendes, who he called "my lady", was "raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer."

He added, "If she hadn't taken all that on, so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."

He then dedicated his award to the memory Eva's late brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who passed away on 17 April (16), almost two years after he was diagnosed with throat cancer, as Eva and Ryan were preparing to become parents for a second time. He was 53.