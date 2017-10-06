Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has revealed that Harrison Ford ''exceeded'' his expectations on the set of 'Blade Runner 2049'.
The 36-year-old actor stars alongside his idol in the sequel to Harrison's 1982 sci-fi movie 'Blade Runner', and Ryan has admitted to relishing his experience of working with the Hollywood veteran.
Of starring alongside Harrison, Ryan said: ''He exceeded my expectations.
''Show me someone who is not a fan and I will show you a liar, but we had high expectations obviously. Then when he got to set it was a relief because he just turned out to be the best collaborator.''
Harrison, 75, has reprised the role of Rick Deckard for the new Denis Villeneuve-directed movie, with Ryan taking on the part of Officer K, a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department.
Despite his previous 'Blade Runner' experience, Harrison decided against offering his co-star any specific advice prior to shooting the new film.
Asked whether he offered Ryan any words of wisdom, Harrison told the Belfast Telegraph newspaper: ''No, no. First of all, there is a director doing any of the talking that needs to be done and it's better.
''I prefer just to throw myself into the water and find out the temperature rather than say, 'Oh, it's too cold, I'm not going in there', or, 'It's too hot, somebody help me out here'.
''He's really fun to work with on a visceral level.''
And Ryan pointed out that while some of the specific challenges change depending on what movie he's shooting, the fundamentals of his craft always remain the same.
The Canadian star - who has previously appeared in hits such as 'La La Land' and 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' - said: ''It's the same job but there are a lot of differences in the new movie, so it was fun to explore those differences in the scenes.''
