Ryan Gosling was ''in a constant state of nervousness'' working alongside Harrison Ford.

The 36-year-old actor stars in 'Blade Runner 2049' with the legendary star and admits it was ''kind of surreal'' being in a movie with him.

He said: ''I was kind of in a constant state of [nervousness while filming]. It's kind of surreal to be a part of this film, because it's such an important part of film history, and also, you know, [I'm] obviously a great admirer of Harrison's. So, to get to work with him and, you know, hang out in these situations ... I feel very lucky.''

And Ryan is amazed by how ''cool'' Harrison is.

He added to Entertainment Tonight: ''He's cooler than all of those characters too!

''You realise that all of those kind of iconic moments from those movies are things that he wrote or created.''

Meanwhile, Ryan previously confessed he and Harrison shared a hot tub together to stay warm on the set of the sci-fi sequel - a follow-up to Sir Ridley Scott's 1982 cult classic.

He said: ''Talking to Harrison fully clothed in a hot tub is an experience I never thought I'd have. If you had told me a few years ago, I wouldn't have believed it.''

Ryan was nervous about working with Ford before production on the project got underway because he is such a hero of his.

He shared: ''They say never meet your heroes. But the addendum to that is: unless they're Harrison Ford.''

Recalling when he first saw Ford on set, he added: ''It was just unmistakably him - even in silhouette, you couldn't miss it - and it was just such a relief. He immediately put everyone at ease and went right to work.''