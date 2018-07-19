Hollywood star Ryan Gosling's movie about Neil Armstrong is set to open the Venice Film Festival.
Ryan Gosling's new movie about Neil Armstrong is set to open the Venice Film Festival.
The 37-year-old actor will play the first man to walk on the Moon in the biographical film, titled 'First Man', and it's now been announced the movie will open this year's festival in the Italian city.
Director Damien Chazelle - who previously worked with Ryan on the award-winning 'La La Land' - has revealed he wants to show ''just how radical, crazy and controversial the whole mission was''.
He told the BBC: ''What's the psychology it takes to be the individual taking those first steps? At a time when a lot of people think it will be a failure that will potentially cost your life?
''I became fascinated by Neil, and in what must have been going through his head in the months and years leading up to that mission - and how superhuman it was.''
In recent years, a number of acclaimed movies have opened the festival, including 'Birdman' and 'Black Swan', and this year's edition begins on August 29.
Meanwhile, Ryan previously explained how films have shaped his personality and his outlook on life.
The Hollywood star revealed: ''When I saw 'Dumbo' and 'The Elephant Man' - I felt like those films were smashing down some wall inside of me and creating a room called empathy.
''And being very grateful for having seen those films even though they were painful, and the idea of watching them again was scary, because I didn't know that I wanted to feel those things again, but it did feel different after seeing them. Like they had exposed some part of myself to me that I didn't know was there.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...