The Notebook actor has been orbiting the film for the past year, but now he has officially signed on to star as the late astronaut, who became the first man to walk on the moon in 1969.

The Universal Pictures project, based on author James Hansen's book, First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong, will reunite Gosling with his La La Land filmmaker Chazelle. Hansen will serve as a co-producer.

Josh Singer, who adapted the Oscar-winning drama Spotlight, penned the script for First Man, which is expected to move into production in early 2017, reports Variety.com.

Clint Eastwood was previously on board to direct and produce the film, but Chazelle was brought in after the project moved from Warner Bros. to Universal.

Gosling and Chazelle are currently riding high with awards season favourite La La Land, which has garnered seven nominations for the Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Chazelle, and acting mentions for Gosling and his co-star Emma Stone.

La La Land also struck gold at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month (Dec16), when it landed eight honours, while Stone and Gosling are both up for Screen Actors Guild prizes, too.

It is also expected to dominate the 2017 Oscar nominations when they are released in January (17).