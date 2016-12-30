Ryan Gosling is heading into space with director Damien Chazelle for a new Neil Armstrong biopic.
The Notebook actor has been orbiting the film for the past year, but now he has officially signed on to star as the late astronaut, who became the first man to walk on the moon in 1969.
The Universal Pictures project, based on author James Hansen's book, First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong, will reunite Gosling with his La La Land filmmaker Chazelle. Hansen will serve as a co-producer.
Josh Singer, who adapted the Oscar-winning drama Spotlight, penned the script for First Man, which is expected to move into production in early 2017, reports Variety.com.
Clint Eastwood was previously on board to direct and produce the film, but Chazelle was brought in after the project moved from Warner Bros. to Universal.
Gosling and Chazelle are currently riding high with awards season favourite La La Land, which has garnered seven nominations for the Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Chazelle, and acting mentions for Gosling and his co-star Emma Stone.
La La Land also struck gold at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month (Dec16), when it landed eight honours, while Stone and Gosling are both up for Screen Actors Guild prizes, too.
It is also expected to dominate the 2017 Oscar nominations when they are released in January (17).
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Anyone interested in how movies get made will love this feisty behind-the-scenes documentary, which uses...
Audiences expecting Drive 2 from this reteaming of Gosling and Winding Refn will be disappointed:...
Julian is living in Bangkok while running an organised drugs ring under the guise of...