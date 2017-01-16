The La La Land star recalled the sweet story on The Graham Norton Show, explaining he had taken his mother Donna and sister Mandi as his dates to the 2007 awards ceremony.

The 36-year-old, who was nominated at the time for Best Actor for his role in Half Nelson, explained the story behind a picture of himself with his mother at The Oscars.

Joking his mother enjoys the lavish gift room at awards ceremonies, Ryan went on to describe his night with his mother, who had her hair styled in a small beehive for the evening. "My mom was convinced by her friend that beehives were gonna be all the rage,” he said. “And if you didn’t have a beehive, you’d feel embarrassed. And it turned out to be the opposite. It was a natural hair vibe that year.”

However, his mother's hair caused a problem for the other celebrities at the Oscars: "My mom sat in front of Rachel Weisz and her hair was so high that Rachel had to keep (mimics Weisz leaning to see in front of his mom’s beehive) and my mom kept sinking in her chair and I didn’t know what to do," he continued.

"I wanted to have a nice night, so I didn’t know Meryl Streep but she was sitting next to me and I said in a commercial break, ‘Would you mind just telling my mom you like her hair?’ And she was like, ‘I got this. And then the commercial went and she goes, ‘Do you know, I was gonna do a beehive and I wish I had.’ And my mom was like, raise the roof all night.”

His La La Land co-star Emma Stone, who was also on the show on Friday (13Jan17), called out Ryan when she realised his mother may actually watch the show and discover the truth behind Meryl's compliment.

"My mom? Oh... she doesn’t watch this show,” he joked, realising his 10-year-long secret had been exposed.