Ryan Gosling worries Emma Stone has ''forgotten'' him.

The 36-year-old actor has worked with his friend on three movies, 'Gangster Squad', 'Crazy Stupid Love' and 'La La Land' and though he'd love to make another film with her, he joked he isn't sure she'd be so keen after her role in the musical swept her away to awards success earlier this year.

Asked if they're planning a fourth collaboration, he joked: ''If she'll have me. I hope. She's a busy person. She's probably forgotten all about me.

''I was so happy for her [when she won an Oscar] but I already knew she's the best.''

The 'Blade Runner 2049' star will next reteam with his 'La La Land' director Damien Chazelle on 'First Man', which is about astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, and he can't wait to get started.

He told heat magazine: ''I'm excited for that. It's funny because that's why there was an initial dialogue between Damien and myself - that's what we were focusing on first, and then 'La La Land' distracted us very nicely.

''It's a nice way to begin the working relationship - a film like that with so much charisma and pure joy and the new film is Damien's very unique vision of Neil Armstrong's story.''

But before that, Ryan can next be seen in 'Blade Runner 2049' and he joked movie bosses have taken great measures to ensure he keeps plot details secret.

He quipped: ''A sniper has been following me around it's proven rather inconvenient in my day-to-day.

''They might have also put a chip in my head that may go off at any moment. So I've learned to be careful.''