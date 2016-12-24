Ryan Gosling has praised Denis Villeneuve as everything he ''hoped for in a director''.

The 49-year-old film maker is at the helm of the upcoming sci-fi movie 'Blade Runner 2049' - the sequel to the 1982 classic 'Blade Runner' - and starring actor Ryan Gosling has nothing but praise for his abilities.

The 36-year-old actor said: ''If you made a list of all the characteristics you hoped for in a director and sent it to Santa Claus, there'd be a Denis Villeneuve under your tree Christmas morning. Maybe a little drunk on eggnog, but he'd be there!''

And Ryan - who will star in the movie alongside Harrison Ford who is reprising his role as Rick Deckard - says he was left ''overwhelmed'' by the scale of the sets involved with the production, after Denis insisted they use as little CGI as possible.

He said of the set: ''It's really incredible. I was so overwhelmed by the scale of them and how specific and, although, beautiful they are.''

Meanwhile, it isn't just Denis that Ryan has praise for, as he also took the time to speak highly of Roger Deakins - who is the cinematographer on the project and previously worked with Denis on 'Sicario' - whom he dubbed as a ''master''.

Ryan told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''Roger is a master. If there's a Mount Rushmore of DPs, he'd be right there in the middle. He goes about his work very modestly and quietly, but you learn so much from just looking. You realise that once you are in one of his shots, half your job is already done.''

'Blade Runner 2049' is expected to hit cinema screens in October 2017.