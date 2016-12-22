Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub together whilst fully clothed to stay warm in-between takes on 'Blade Runner 2049'.
Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub together to stay warm on the set of 'Blade Runner 2049'.
The two actors take the lead roles in the sci-fi sequel - the follow-up to Sir Ridley Scott's 1982 cult classic - as LAPD Officer K (Gosling) and Rick Deckard (Ford).
And they bonded whilst shooting on location in Budapest, Hungary, and were soon were sitting in the hot tub together fully clothed to beat the freeze.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, Gosling said: ''Talking to Harrison fully clothed in a hot tub is an experience I never thought I'd have. If you had told me a few years ago, I wouldn't have believed it.''
Gosling, 36, was nervous about working with Ford, 74, before production on the project got underway because he is such a hero of his.
However, the 'Gangster Squad' star's fears quickly disappeared once he got to meet the 'Indiana Jones' legend.
Gosling shared: ''They say never meet your heroes. But the addendum to that is: unless they're Harrison Ford.''
Recalling when he first saw Ford on set, he added: ''It was just unmistakably him - even in silhouette, you couldn't miss it - and it was just such a relief. He immediately put everyone at ease and went right to work.''
Denis Villeneuve is the director on the movie, with Scott acting as executive producer.
Whilst details of the plot have largely remained under wraps, it is due to take place decades after the original which is based on the novel 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?' by Philip K. Dick.
Gosling and Ford also star with Jared Leto, Lennie James, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass and Dave Bautista.
'Blade Runner 2049' will be released in October 2017.
