Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' daughters are speaking ''Spanglish''.

The couple have Esmeralda, four, and Amada, three, together, and although they're raising them to speak both English and Spanish to honour Eva's native language, they've been running into difficulties because the two tots now merge the two languages together.

Eva said: ''Well the Spanish in my home ... I'm Cuban and we're trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it's harder than I thought. I speak Spanglish and that's what they're picking up. So it's adorable but it's technically not a language. It's Spanglish.

''So our little girl will be like, 'Mommy, my boca (mouth) hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente (tooth).' It's so cute but that is not really gonna go great out there.''

And the beauty, 45, admits that originally she had never planned to have children before she met the 'La La Land' actor, whom she credits with changing everything.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Talk', she added: ''I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan. I was like, 'Oh I get it. I don't want children, I want your children. I want your babies.''

Eva's comments come after she made similar statements in an interview with Woman's Health magazine, in which she said kids were the ''furthest thing'' from her mind before she fell for the 38-year-old hunk.

She said: ''It was the furthest thing from my mind. [Then] Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have ... not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.''