Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have adopted a pet pooch.

The 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' star and the 'Hitch' actress have added to their family with their new dog Lucho.

She wrote: ''Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family. We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork ... If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home.

''If you're not able to have a pet but love animals , you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize (sic)''

Meanwhile, Eva previously revealed her dogs prepared her for motherhood.

The 44-year-old actress said: ''You know what? It's not that different. It really isn't. The love that you have for your dog, and how you are with your dog, I think, is really similar to how you are with your children.

''I really feel that, and people will probably get really mad with me for feeling that way, [but] it's just so beautiful.''

And Eva - who has Esmeralda, four, and Amada, three, with Ryan - previously admitted being a working mother makes her feel ''guilty''.

She shared: ''Oh my God, nobody warns you about the guilt that you feel when you do work! I don't know how I find balance, because I think it is like a day to day kind of struggle, you know? I'm all for obviously taking care of myself - that's how I can take care of them of course - but that guilt that is just kind of always there. It's like, 'Ugh, this is gonna be there forever now.'''