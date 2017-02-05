Damien Chazelle always wanted Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for 'La La Land'.

Although Emma Watson and Miles Teller were previously linked to the leading roles in the Oscar-nominated movie, writer and director Damien admitted Stone and Gosling were always his dream stars.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he said: ''When I started writing 'La La Land' about six years ago, I dreamed about having Ryan and Emma in the movie. No one is more shocked than I am that they actually did it - and not just that they did it, but that they poured their heart and soul into it. I still pinch myself that any of it happened.''

Emma and Ryan have both been nominated for an Oscar for their work in the movie and Emma recently said it was ''beyond any of her wildest imaginings''.

She said: ''What a morning. I am so grateful and I'm so happy to share this feeling with my 'La La Land' family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie.

''I'm also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it's hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can't wait to celebrate together.''