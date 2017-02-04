Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone celebrated 'La La Land's Oscar nominations by ''FaceTiming'' each other along with the movie's director Damien Chazelle.
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone celebrated their Oscar nominations by ''FaceTiming'' each other.
The 36-year-old actor and his 'La La Land' co-star landed themselves a total of 14 nominations for the critically acclaimed musical - including both Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role for their respective performances - and have now admitted they managed to celebrate together even though Ryan was in Los Angeles and Emma was in China.
Ryan told E! News: ''It was very late and I got a loud knock on my door from Damien [Chazelle, the movie's director].
''He was already half way into a bottle of champagne and somehow suddenly, he had 10 cellphones and he was FaceTiming with people.''
And 28-year-old Emma revealed she was informed by Damien's girlfriend Olivia Hamilton, and dubbed the whole thing as ''a very 2017 way of celebrating''.
She added: ''[Olivia] said, 'We're going to bang on Ryan's door,' and she banged on the door and handed it to Ryan and Damien was in such a state that I don't think he even knew she called me. And then Marc Platt, our producer, was on the phone with Damien. It was a very 2017 way of celebrating.''
Meanwhile, Damien himself admitted the party didn't get too out of hand, as everyone present were wearing pyjamas.
The 32-year-old director said: ''It wasn't as wild as you'd think. We all were basically in our PJs.''
'La La Land's whopping number of Oscar nominations means it is tying with 1997's hit 'Titanic' for the record for the most Academy Award nominations.
Taron Egerton loved belting out Elton John, John Legend and Sam Smith songs.
A longtime passion project for Robert De Niro, The Comedian is the story of washed-up actor and stand-up Jackie Burke.
Young stars Asa Butterfield (Hugo) and Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland) team up in the new teen romance The Space Between Us
Three year old Noah has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer for the last three months.
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Writer-director Shane Black returns to the comedy-noir vibe of his 2005 hit Kiss Kiss Bang...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
With his writing-directing debut, Ryan Gosling shows audacious skill as a visual artist but never...
Dark times have engulfed the world. With the steady rise of economic depression across the...
Anyone interested in how movies get made will love this feisty behind-the-scenes documentary, which uses...
Audiences expecting Drive 2 from this reteaming of Gosling and Winding Refn will be disappointed:...
Julian is living in Bangkok while running an organised drugs ring under the guise of...