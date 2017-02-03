The tunes featured in the Oscar-nominated film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, have helped to knock dance DJ Pete Tong's Classic House from one to two, making it the first movie soundtrack to land the honour since the Les Miserables release in 2013.

In addition to Oscars Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor and Actress prizes, La La Land has two chances at securing Best Song - City of Stars and Audition have both snagged nominations. The film is shortlisted in a total of 14 categories for Hollywood's big night.

La La Land's music director and executive music producer Marius De Vries tells OfficialCharts.com: "This is fantastic. We always knew as we were working on it that we were working on something special, but you can never anticipate whether that specialness will translate into universal - or even partial - public acceptance. On those rare occasions when it does, it's always a treat. It's a great testament to the enormous amount of hard work the entire team put in."

Meanwhile, in the U.K. singles countdown, Ed Sheeran has made it four weeks in both first and second place with Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill. The achievement matches the record set by Justin Bieber in late 2015, when he dominated the charts with Love Yourself and Sorry at one and two, respectively.

Sheeran's continued song success keeps Jax Jones and Raye's You Don't Know Me at three, while Little Mix remains at four with Touch, and The Chainsmokers climb to five with Paris.